English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MG Motor retail sales up 17% in September at 3,808 units

    The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,808 units in September. The automaker had sold 3,241 units in September 2021.

    "The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints," MG Motor said in a statement. The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

    "However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT (manual transmission) model for the time being," it added. The company is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, it noted.
    PTI
    Tags: #car sales #MG Motors #September sales
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 11:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.