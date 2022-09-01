English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MG Motor retail sales dip 11% in August on supply chain woes

    The company retailed 3,823 units last month as compared to 4,315 units in August 2021.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    MG Motor India

    MG Motor India

    MG Motor India on Thursday reported an 11 per cent decline in retail sales in August, hit by supply chain constraints. The company retailed 3,823 units last month as compared to 4,315 units in August 2021.

    "The volatility in supply chains continues to cause many production challenges, however, this is expected to improve from next month onwards," the automaker said in a statement.

    In order to meet growing customer demand, the company has proactively undertaken multiple initiatives, including localisation and the introduction of executive vehicle variants in its product mix, it added.

    The company, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, said it continues to have a strong order book with a positive outlook for the upcoming launches. The launch of the new version of Gloster, with significant safety, style, and technology enhancements, is expected to double the sales of the model line up, it added.

    The next-gen Hector, slated for a year-end launch, is expected to add to the growing momentum, MG Motor India stated.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #MG Motor #sales
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.