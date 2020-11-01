172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mg-motor-reports-6-increase-in-retail-sales-in-october-at-3750-units-6046761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor reports 6% increase in retail sales in October at 3,750 units

PTI
MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)
MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India on Sunday reported a 6 percent increase in its retail sales at 3,750 units in October. The company had sold 3,536 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The automaker said it has recorded its highest-ever monthly retail sales for its SUV Hector at 3,625 units in October, registering a growth of 50 per cent against 2,410 units sold in September 2020.

The carmaker has also received a robust response for its recently launched premium SUV Gloster with 2,000 bookings, it added. "We expect continued traction because of Diwali in November and are ramping up supplies to cater to the increasing demand,” MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

