MG Motor launches Metaverse platform MGverse

Automaker MG Motor on Monday said it has launched a Metaverse platform MGverse to provide an immersive experience to its customers and stakeholders through multiple arenas.

With the initiative, the brand aims to bring the company's customers, partners, and employees together to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop.

It will enable users to transcend beyond the restrictions of screens and the boundaries of distance into a future where everyone can be present together to create new possibilities and experience new things.

"Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is a step forward where users can interact with visualised data, just like in the real world," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta noted.

The company is aiming to provide customers with immersive experiences at every touchpoint, he added. "MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions to consistently enhance the customer experience in the future," Gupta said.

The initiative will help the company further strengthen its relationship with the new generation, he added. The automaker said it will provide five different experience centres as part of the initiative.

The platform will be accessible on mobile as well as other web browsers and the company also intends to make similar experiences available for VR (Virtual Reality) headsets, allowing a more realistic experience at home and in dealerships.

The platform will be executed in phases, with the first phase being implemented during the coming festive season, the company said.