MG Motor launches all-new ZS EV at Rs 21.99 lakh

MG Motor India

MG Motor India on Monday said it has launched the all-new version of ZS EV in the country with price starting at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new ZS EV will be available in two variants -- Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 25.88 lakh, respectively.

The company said it has initiated bookings for the Exclusive variant, while bookings for the Excite trim will commence from July 2022. The model comes with the largest in-segment 50.3-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery with advanced technology, offering a 461-km certified range in a single charge.

"The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our electric vehicle customers," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said. The ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia, he added.

"Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust and sustainable EV ecosystem. With the all-new ZS EV, we are confident to change the mindset and accelerate EV adoption in India," Chaba noted. The model has been restyled with exterior design elements, comfortable and premium interior, first-in-segment features like dual pane panoramic sunroof, over 75 connected car features, hill descent control among others, the company said.

The all-new ZS EV offers rear drive assist features that enhance driver and passenger safety. These include blind spot detection (BSD), which helps identify vehicles coming from a blind zone that are not detected by the outside rear view mirror. It also features lane change assist (LCA), which warns the driver about possible collision hazards the moment the indicator is turned on.

The electric vehicle, which comes in four colours, can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 8.5 seconds. MG Motor recently launched 'MG Charge', an initiative under which it plans to install 1,000 AC fast chargers across residential localities across India.

In the past, the automaker has also partnered with companies like Fortum, Delta, eChargeBays, Exicom, Electreefi and Tata Power to introduce DC and AC fast chargers across the country.