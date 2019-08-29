App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor India ties up with Delta Electronics for fast charging stations

"Our partnership with Delta, is another aspect of our commitment to help us (the company) pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for EVs in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has tied up with Delta Electronics India to establish fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs). As part of the tie-up, Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices enabling MG customers to charge their EVs free of cost as per their convenience.

The move comes ahead of the launch of MG Motor's ZS EV in India next year. The model is currently on sale in the UK, Thailand and China.

"Our partnership with Delta, is another aspect of our commitment to help us (the company) pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for EVs in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments, he added.

The upcoming launch of MG ZS EV next year is aligned with the government's objective to bring more EVs on the road in India. The MG ZS EV has crossed around 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK.

"As EVs have been greatly promoted by the government, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market from charging infrastructure perspective and will continue to provide innovative solutions to EV users," Delta Electronics India Business Head (Energy Infrastructure Solutions) Niranjan Nayak said.

MG Motor India currently sells Hector SUV in the country.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

