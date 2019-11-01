App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor India sells 3,536 units of SUV Hector in October

The company had temporarily suspended bookings in July after receiving orders for around 21,000 units. It re-opened bookings on September 29 with plans, backed by its plans to ramp up production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India on Friday reported retail sales of 3,536 units of its SUV Hector in October. The first model of the company, which was launched in June this year, has crossed bookings of 38,000 units, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company had temporarily suspended bookings in July after receiving orders for around 21,000 units. It re-opened bookings on September 29 with plans, backed by its plans to ramp up production.

"With increased supplies from its global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from November 2019," the statement added.

Commenting on the sales performance, MG Motor India Director - Sales Rakesh Sidana said,"MG Hector continues to further strengthen its position in its segment and win hearts of our customers. As we gradually ramp up our production, we aim to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries."

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Business #Companies #MG Motor #SUV hector

