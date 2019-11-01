MG Motor India sells 3,536 units of SUV Hector in October

MG Motor India on Friday reported retail sales of 3,536 units of its SUV Hector in October. The first model of the company, which was launched in June this year, has crossed bookings of 38,000 units, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company had temporarily suspended bookings in July after receiving orders for around 21,000 units. It re-opened bookings on September 29 with plans, backed by its plans to ramp up production.

"With increased supplies from its global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from November 2019," the statement added.