App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor India sells 3,021 units of Hector in December

"As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog," said Rakesh Sidana, director for sales, MG Motor India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
MG Hector SUV
MG Hector SUV

G Motor India on Wednesday reported retail sales of 3,021 units of its sports utility vehicle Hector in December. Since July, when it started deliveries of its vehicles in India, the car maker had recorded total sales at 15,930 units, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog," said Rakesh Sidana, director for sales, MG Motor India.

The company said its second vehicle, an electric SUV, MG ZS will go on sale in the country from this month.

Close

Sidana also said that the company, in line with its focus on customer satisfaction, is constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India and proactively setting up more service centres closer to prospective customers.

related news

MG Motor India currently has over 150 centers across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centers by March 2020, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hector #MG Motor India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.