you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor India retails 1,508 units of Hector in July



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image


MG Motor India on Thursday said it has retailed 1,508 units of SUV Hector in July. The company had launched the model on June 27 but deliveries began in first week of July.

Commenting on the sales performance MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, the company remains strongly focused on timely vehicle deliveries and seamless assistance.

MG Motor India has temporarily stopped bookings for the SUV after bagging 28,000 bookings for the model.

Close

The company said date of re-opening of bookings will be announced soon.

It plans to increase production of the Hector to 3,000 units per month by September this year.

The company currently rolls around 2,000 units a month.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:16 am

tags #Business #Companies

