MG Motor India retails 1,508 units of Hector in July

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has retailed 1,508 units of SUV Hector in July. The company had launched the model on June 27 but deliveries began in first week of July.

Commenting on the sales performance MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, the company remains strongly focused on timely vehicle deliveries and seamless assistance.

MG Motor India has temporarily stopped bookings for the SUV after bagging 28,000 bookings for the model.

The company said date of re-opening of bookings will be announced soon.

It plans to increase production of the Hector to 3,000 units per month by September this year.