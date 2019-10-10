MG Motor India receives 8,000 fresh bookings

MG Motor India, which late last month announced reopening of the bookings after a hiatus of nearly two-and-a-half-month, said on Thursday it has already seen as many as 8,000 fresh bookings in the last 8-9 days.

MG Motor India launched its maiden car in the domestic market Hector SUV on June 27 but halted temporarily the bookings on July 18 due to high demand and also avoid long- waiting period.

"We have got about 8,000 bookings in the first eight- nine days and the momentum continues," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, after launching company's second flagship store here, the first being in Gurugram in NCR.

The car company, which is the wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp had put a pause on the bookings after receiving an order for 28,000 cars.

He said that the bookings were allowed to be resumed only after the company announced the commencement of the second shift at the manufacturing facility from November, employees being hired at the factory floor and assurance on scaling up of production.

"MG Motor India wants to take only that much what it can handle and not what you can't support in 3-6 months," Gupta said.

"We have delivered more than 6,000 cars till September and we are targeting a higher number this month. In July we delivered 1,508 cars and in August a little over 2000. Last month, we sold 2608 units. We are ramping up numbers every month," he said.

The carmaker currently operates a network of 120 centres across India also aims to boost the number to a total of 250 centres by the end of this year.

With the inauguration of the 4,000 square feet showroom, MG Motor India now has a total of seven centres in Mumbai and plans to expand the number to 11 by March next year, Gupta said.

He sounded hopeful of recovery in demand following the measures announced by the government for the sector recently, adding, "these will result in positive momentum and getting the growth back in the industry."

Small signs of a recovery did come in September with some kind of slight green shoots and the measures to boost demand will start to take shape in the next 3-6 months, he added.