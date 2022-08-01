 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MG Motor India posts 5% decline in retail sales in July

PTI
Aug 01, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

In a statement, MG Motor India said it continues to work towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently although production continues to be affected by the challenges of supply-chain constraints.

MG Motor

MG Motor India on Monday reported a 5 per cent decline in retail sales at 4,013 units in July as production impacted by supply chain constraints. The company had registered retail sales of 4,225 units in the same month last year.

In a statement, MG Motor India said it continues to work towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently although production continues to be affected by the challenges of supply-chain constraints.

It is gearing up to launch the new version of its SUV Hector by the end of 2022 but the existing model will also continue to be sold, the company added.

PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #MG Motor
first published: Aug 1, 2022 12:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.