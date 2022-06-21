MG Motor India partners with Siemens to leverage digital technologies to boost productivity

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Siemens to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies to increase productivity, save energy and cost and reduce emissions in its operations.

Under the partnership, the two firms will collaborate to develop innovative digital solutions to conserve energy and build a sustainable future, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Siemens is focused on industrial digitalisation and intelligent manufacturing. It will strengthen our commitment to lowering carbon footprints, increasing production efficiency, and providing significant energy and cost-saving solutions," MG Motor India, Director - Manufacturing, Ravi Mittal said.

MG will use Siemens' MindSphere and Plant Simulation software as a closed-loop digital twin. These can connect plant assets and processes and provide insights into more streamlined paint processes, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in the future pre-treatment and electro-coating paint process, the statement said.

"What we have created with MG Motor is the digital twin of production. It allows MG to connect the plant through automation and monitor real-time operational performance," Siemens Ltd Head of Digital Industries Suprakash Chaudhuri said.

This generates valuable insights by applying advanced analytics to real-time data in a closed-loop simulation environment, he said, adding the seamless combination of the real and the digital world sets the basis for continuous improvement.

MG Motor India said strategic collaborations, like with Siemens, will enable it to spearhead and develop digital solutions and skills to improve productivity, save energy, reduce emissions, enhance customer experience, and drive growth.