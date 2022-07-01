English
    MG Motor India June retail sales rise 27% at 4,503 units

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    MG Motor India on Friday reported a 27 per cent growth in retail sales at 4,503 units in June. The company had clocked retail sales of 3,558 units in the same month last year.

    The momentum in sales (evident across all models) comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds, the company said in a statement.

    Flagship brands, Hector SUV, electric SUV ZS EV continue to witness strong interest amongst buyers, with consistent monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000 units, respectively, it added.

    MG Motor India said it is taking all necessary steps to address the production and supply-chain issues and anticipates the situation to improve in the second half of 2022 gradually.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 10:41 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.