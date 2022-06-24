MG Motor inaugurates residential community EV chargers in Jaipur

MG Motor India on Friday said it has inaugurated the first two residential community SMART electric vehicle chargers in Jaipur as part of its plans to set up more such charging stations in the Rajasthan capital.

Under the company's MG Charge initiative, the automaker will install 1,000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India in 1,000 days, it said in a statement.

MG Motor said it is taking conscious steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the country. It provides 6-way charging ecosystem with a plug-and-charge cable onboard, AC fast chargers (installed at the customer's home/office), DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger.

MG has also recently partnered with Jio-Bp and BPCL to add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel while installing EV chargers across highways and cities, it said. The SMART chargers installed in an NRI colony in Jaipur are Type 2 chargers, sim-enabled and supported through a sharable charger management system while the connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs round-the-clock, MG Motor said.

Along with its partners and other RWAs, MG will continue to bolster the community charging infrastructure in the future, it said.