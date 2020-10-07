MG Motor in talks for contract manufacturing in India with M&M-Ford, VW Group: Report

MG Motor has initiated talks with Volkswagen (VW) India and the Mahindra & Mahindra–Ford (M&M–Ford) JV to lease their plants for contract manufacturing of its India vehicles.

MG Motor has “initiated talks to source vehicles from other companies as part of a contract-manufacturing route,” a source told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This comes as the originally British brand, now owned by China’s SAIC, is under increased scrutiny and fresh investment plans in India are threatened by the border tensions in Ladakh, The Economic Times reported.

MG Motor so far manufactured vehicles at its Halol facility – bought from General Motors (GM) when it exited the country, which has capacity of 1 lakh units per year.

The choice of companies to negotiate is based on “where the synergies are deeper”, one source noted.

VW Group is SAIC and MG’s Chinese and European partner, and “chances of a deal look stronger” especially since VW is “serious about joining hands with MG to help expand their international relationship to India and utilise idle production capacity at the Indian factories,” one source said.

But separate talks have also been initiated with M&M-Ford and “MG will go with only one partner,” the source added.

MG Motor India and VW India did not answer questions, while a Mahindra Group spokesperson said “there are no plans to contract manufacture for MG Motor,” as per the report.