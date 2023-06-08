English
    MG Motor bags order for 500 ZS EV units from BluSmart

    PTI
    June 08, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    MG Motor India on Thursday said it has received an order for 500 units of ZS EV from ride-hailing service BluSmart.

    "This order of ZS EV SUVs not only demonstrates BluSmart's confidence in our commitment to electric mobility but also reflects our shared vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem in India," MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

    The ZS EV comes with a 50.3kWH battery that covers 461 km in a single charge. "Our partnership with MG Motor India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

    The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility," BluSmart Mobility Co-Founder and CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi noted.

