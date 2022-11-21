English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    M&G Group gets CCI nod for subscription of Trustroot Internet bond, warrants

    Under the green route, a deal which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the competition watchdog.

    PTI
    November 21, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
    Representative image (Reuters)

    Representative image (Reuters)

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday said the proposed deal of M&G Group subscribing to convertible bonds and warrants issued by Trustroot Internet Pvt Ltd has been cleared under the green channel route.

    Under the green route, a deal which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the competition watchdog.

    In a release, the fair-trade regulator said it has approved the proposed deal.

    M&G Catalyst Capital Fund, Asia Pacific Fund and Prudential Assurance Company are collectively referred to as acquirers.

    The combination involves acquirers collectively proposing to subscribe to additional optionally convertible bonds and warrants issued by the Trustroot Internet which convertible into the share capital of the company as per the terms and conditions set out in the subscription agreement in October 2022.

    Related stories

    Upon conversion of warrants, the acquirers will hold less than 5 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis.

    The acquirers are funds that invest in both public and private enterprises across different industries. M&G plc is the ultimate holding company of these funds. M&G plc together with its group companies and acquirers are referred to as M&G Group.

    Trustroot Internet is primarily engaged in an online B2B e-commerce marketplace by the name of 'Udaan'.

    Given that there are no horizontal overlaps, vertical relationships or complimentary links between acquirer/acquirer's group and target in India, the proposed transaction does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and its being notified under the green channel route," CCI said.
    PTI
    Tags: #CCI #MG Group #Trustroot Internet
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 08:50 pm