Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MFs lure investors away from banks, deposits grow in single digits over past year: Report

Before the announcement of demonetization, the fortnightly data on bank deposits grew between three to five percent YoY. The highest YoY increase in deposits was seen at 10.3 percent for the fornight that ended on August 18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The growth rate in bank deposits has remained in single digits since mid-August last year, as households preferred mutual funds for higher returns, according to fortnightly data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a Financial Express report, the RBI data showed bank deposits grew 10.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the fortnight ended August 18, 2017,  and has since been unable to grow in double digits.

The report noted that pre-demonetisation, bank deposits grew between three to five percent YoY.

The report also noted that the share of bank deposits as a part of the gross national disposable income (GNDI), has fallen to 2.9 percent in FY18 from the 6.3 percent in FY17.

Bankers have also noticed the trend. The report quoted the State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, Rajnish Kumar attributing the decline in term deposits to higher rates of interest offered by other products.

The low deposit rates prompted SBI to hike interest rates on fixed deposits by 45 basis points in February 2018 to 6.7 percent per annum for the first time in three and a half years.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:16 pm

#Business #India #RBI

