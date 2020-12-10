MFIs seek change in RBI's priority sector lending rules to tap small finance bank loans

microfinance_1_300_250_96281397

Microfinance institutions, still faced with inadequate fund availability unlike bigger companies, have made a case with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to include small finance bank (SFB) loans to microlenders in the priority sector lending category, so that they will get a share.

Presently, only direct lending to economically weaker sections constitute PSL loans for SFBs. Lending to financial intermediaries do not constitute PSL. MFIs want this rule to change so that credit flow to smaller MFIs.

“We already have had informal discussions with the regulator and we would like to make a formal request seeking this change in PSL norms,” said P Satish, Executive Director of Sa-Dhan.

Priority sector lending refers to mandatory lending by banks to economically weaker sections. Commercial banks have to lend at least 40 percent of their loan to PSL category while SFBs are required to extend 75 percent of its Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) to the sectors eligible for classification as PSL by the Reserve Bank. Failure to meet this lending will attract penal charges.

Bank lending to smaller MFIs had slowed considerably during COVID on account of high risk aversion. According to the latest RBI data, bank lending to microcredit remained flat in the 12 months till October 2020, compared with a growth of 40.6 percent in the comparable period in the previous year.

Satish said the trend in recovery in collections had continued but collections were temporarily down in the festive season. “Borrowers tend to use surplus money for consumption purpose during festivals. There was a temporary blip but the collection have picked up since then,” said Satish.

Microlenders are small lenders which typically borrow money from banks and NBFCs to lend at a margin to their borrowers. The borrowing rates of MFIs range from 12-14 percent and they lend at 22-23 percent.

Repayment rates or collection rates have returned to 80-85 percent in September compared with 90-95 percent pre-COVID. On an average, microlenders used to disburse Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 crore. After falling to extremely low levels in the March quarter, disbursement levels have improved to around Rs 13,000 crore monthly average in September.