MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MFI loans that are overdue beyond 30 days to cross demonetisation peak, reach 14-16%: CRISIL

Loans in arrears for over 30 days could rise to 14-16 per cent of portfolio this month from a recent low of 6-7 per cent in March, said CRISIL.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
MFI loans that are overdue beyond 30 days will cross demonetisation peak and reach 14-16%, CRISIL said

MFI loans that are overdue beyond 30 days will cross demonetisation peak and reach 14-16%, CRISIL said

A hit to collection efficiency of microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) owing to protracted COVID-19 curbs will increase asset-quality pressures in the sector, rating agency CRISIL said on June 10. Loans in arrears for over 30 days could rise to 14-16 percent of portfolio in June from a recent low of 6-7 percent in March, the agency said .

The number had surged to 11.7 percent in March 2017, in the aftermath of demonetisation, said CRISIL.

But, unlike last fiscal, when loan moratorium helped keep delinquency increases at bay, more MFIs are likely to opt for permitting restructuring under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Resolution Framework 2.0 announced last month, and continue with higher provisioning, CRISIL said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Crisil #MFIs
first published: Jun 11, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey