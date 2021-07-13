MFI Industry mulls creation of a benchmark to assess household income, indebtedness of borrowers

microfinance_1_300_250_96281397

Indian Microfinance institutions (MFI) may work on creation of an industry benchmark to accurately assess the household income levels and level of indebtedness of borrowers to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s proposed rules. MFIs are lending institutions which mostly borrow from banks to 0n-lend to low-income borrowers.

The RBI, on 14 June, came with a consultative paper that proposed significant changes in the way microlenders operate including pricing of the loans. The RBI consultative paper had proposed to scrap an earlier rule that said not more than two MFIs can lend to the same borrower.

Instead, MFIs can lend to borrowers based on the household income limit, the RBI paper said. According to the proposal, the payment of interest and repayment of principal on all outstanding loans of the households at any point of time shall be capped at 50 per cent of household income.

But, industry officials had expressed concerns that assessing the income levels of households could be tough as borrowers of MFIs are typically low-income borrowers drawing daily wages, which makes evaluation of income difficult. Also, there is a possibility that filed officers may show inflated income which will again lead to over-indebtedness, experts had opined.

To address this problem, the MFI industry lobby may work to form some kind of benchmark based on region or occupation of borrowers to make the income assessment as well as measuring the indebtedness level easier for the filed staff, said P Satish, Executive Director of Microfinance Industry lobby, Sa-Dhan to Moneycontrol on 13 July.

This is likely to be part of the suggestions by the industry in response to the consultative paper. The RBI has given time till July 31 to banks, NBFCs including NBFC-MFIs, industry associations and other stakeholders to give the comments on the proposed rule changes.

In fact, creation of a benchmark for income assessment of borrowers was was first pitched by Samit Ghosh, the founder of Ujjivan Financial Services.

"Assessing the household income will be tough on the field unless the RBI, in consultation with the industry associations, prepares data infrastructure to decide household income limits for different occupations. There can be a maximum and minimum limit," said Ghosh in an interaction with Moneycontrol on 15 June.

Pricing of loans

Among the other proposals in the RBI consultative paper, the most important one is the proposed liberalisation of the interest rate pricing regime.

The paper said that microlenders can put in place a board-approved policy to arrive at all-inclusive interest rates charged to the borrower. The governing board of each NBFC-MFI can adopt an interest rate model taking into account factors such as the cost of funds, margin and risk premium and determine the rate of interest to be charged for loans and advances.

The rate of interest and the approach towards degrees of risk and rationale for charging different rate of interest from different categories of borrowers need to be disclosed to the borrower in the loan application form and communicated explicitly in the letter sanctioning the loan, the regulator said.

A section of the industry officials had said that removal of interest rate cap will lead to higher rate of interest. But, Satish said there is no concern on transparency on the pricing part given that RBI rules clearly stipulate upfront declaration of pricing components which will be open to RBI inspections.

Collections improve but still below normal

Satish said MFI collections have improved compared with the May levels but continue to be below normal times. " In the first week of June, collections have improved across the industry to 75-80 per cent, in some areas, it has gone up to 85-90 per cent. It is quite an improvement compared with May level. Expectation is that by end of July, business should be back to normal," Satish said.

How serious is Covid second wave? Not much, said Satish. "Compared with the first wave, the restrictions have been more localised, hence we haven't seen much impact on the business on the ground," said Satish.

The government's recently announced scheme to give guaranteed financial support to MFIs to on-lend to small borrowers will be helpful for the sector, Satish said. Under the new scheme, a guarantee will be provided to scheduled commercial banks for loans to new or existing non-banking financial corporations (NBFC)-MFIs or MFIs to lend a maximum of Rs 1.25 lakh to around 25 lakh small borrowers.

These loans must focus on new lending and not repayment of old loans, the FM said, adding that extant RBI guidelines will be applicable, such as the number of lenders, a ceiling on household income and debt, and borrower must be a member of JLG.

This guarantee cover will be valid till March 31, 2022, or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 7,500 crore issued, whichever is earlier. The guarantee will cover up to 75 percent of the default amount for up to three years through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). During this period, the NCGTC will not charge any guarantee fee, the Finance Minister assured.

The maximum tenure of the loan can be three years and 80 percent of the assistance will be used by the MFI for incremental lending.