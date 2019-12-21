MF Wrap: Recap of 2019 - SEBI circulars, guidelines for Mutual Funds

This year was an active one for the mutual fund (MF) industry. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cracked the whip on fund houses that had standstill agreement, issued guidelines on side pocketing, portfolio management services (PMS) and valuation of debt securities.

In the aftermath of the non-banking finance companies (NBFC) crisis that engulfed most MF houses, SEBI came out with guidelines on the valuation of debt and money market to make debt funds more transparent.

Moneycontrol has collated a list of all circulars and guidelines issued in 2019 so far.

January 10 - Portfolio concentration norms for ETFs and index funds

SEBI announced norms for equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds to address risks related to portfolio concentration. As per the norms, the index shall have a minimum of 10 stocks as its constituents. For a sectoral or thematic index, no single stock shall have over 35 percent weight in the index.

January 10- Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience framework for AMCs

To protect MFs from cyber attacks, the systems, operations and processes of were to be prescribed with cybersecurity and cyber resilience policy document including the appointment of a chief information security officer who shall work under the supervision of Technology Committee of the Asset Management Company (AMC).

The aspects to be covered are access control, network security, physical security, data security, application security, vulnerability assessment and periodic technology audit.

January 16 - Norms for investment and disclosure by MFs in derivatives

Writing Call options under Covered Call Strategy for Nifty and Sensex stocks allowed as part of the investment in derivatives.

January 22 - MCR format

The Monthly Cumulative Report (MCR) was revised to exclude double counting of investment by a scheme that is made into other schemes of the MF.

March 8 - Circular on Filing of Advertisements

Under a Go Green Initiative, for records of advertisements issued by MFs, they were required to submit only electronic version and do away with the print version.

March 22 -Valuation of money and debt market securities

All debt securities up to 30 days remaining maturity prescribed to be valued at amortisation basis.

Earlier amortisation basis was allowed for debt securities up to 60 days maturity, however, following the debt default episodes for the reflection of true value, the remaining maturity period for amortisation methods was reduced by SEBI. This implied that all debt securities above 30 days of maturity to be valued only at the mark to market.

This circular also prescribed the valuation of below investment grade securities only at the value provided by rating agencies, and if unavailable, at appropriate haircut value.

March 25—Review of commission, expenses, disclosure norms

The additional expense ratio of 25 basis points (bps) in annual expense was allowed for reaching MF scheme penetration to tier B cities, old Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) prior to August 1, 2009, for which upfront load was continuing to be discontinued and distributor commission of 1 percent on SIPs was regularised.

April 11 - System Audit Framework

The guidelines come after considering the importance of system audit in technology-driven AMC activity and to enhance and standardise the system audit. The regulator had asked MFs and AMCs to conduct system audit on an annual basis by an eligible independent auditor.

April 11 - Technology committee

SEBI had directed to constitute a technology committee entrusted with the task of reviewing the cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework for MFs and AMCs.

May 9 - Reporting for AI and ML applications and systems offered and used by MFs

In a bid to step up surveillance on MFs, SEBI asked fund houses to provide various details about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based (ML) systems used by them on a quarterly basis.

As most AI and ML systems are "black boxes" and their behaviour cannot be easily quantified, SEBI said it was imperative to ensure that any advertised financial benefit owing to these technologies in investor facing financial products offered by intermediaries should not constitute to misrepresentation.

May 22 - MF participation in Commodity Derivatives Market in India

SEBI allowed mutual funds to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCD). However, the regulator has decided to keep away MFs from trading in derivatives of sensitive commodities.

August 16 - Parking of funds in short-term deposits of scheduled commercial banks by MFs -- pending deployment

The regulator issued a clarification and directed MF houses to ensure that banks - where a scheme has parked funds in the lender's short-term deposits - do not invest in that particular scheme. As per regulations, an MF was allowed to invest funds in short-term deposits of scheduled commercial banks, subject to certain conditions.

September 24 - Valuation of money market & debt securities

Nearly a year after the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis broke out and took down debt funds in the credit problems that ensued in the aftermath, SEBI came out with guidelines on the valuation of debt and money market to make debt funds more transparent.

SEBI’s measures were aimed to make debt funds more transparent in the way fund houses valued underlying instruments. SEBI had mandated that all securities will be marked to market from April 1, 2020. Currently, securities with maturity of up to 30 days are amortised.

October 1 - Review of investment norms for investment in debt and money market instruments

SEBI allowed mutual funds to invest in unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to a maximum of 10 percent of the debt portfolio of a scheme in a phased manner. From March 31, 2020, SEBI said that the maximum investment in unlisted NCDs will be 15 percent of the debt portfolio of the scheme and the investment limit will be 10 percent from June 2020.

November 7 - Creation of segregated portfolio in MF schemes

SEBI allowed MFs to create segregated portfolios for unrated debt or money market instruments of an issuer that does not have any outstanding rated debt or money market instruments. Such segregation of unrated debt or money market instruments may be created only in case of actual default of either the interest or principal amount.

November 29 - Guidelines on Debt ETFs

Under norms to be adopted by all MF houses, SEBI said the index will have a minimum of eight issuers. Rating of the index's constituents will be investment grade and they will have a defined credit rating and maturity as specified in the methodology of the index. SEBI said no single issuer will have more than 15 percent weight in the index.

December 10 - Review of investments in debt and money market instruments

Debt-oriented MF schemes with more than 10 percent exposure to their sponsors' group companies before October 1 were allowed to continue with such investments till respective maturity dates. This decision was taken by the regulator in the wake of debt-oriented mutual funds having a cap of 10 percent in terms of their exposure to group firms of sponsors and AMC.

December 16 - Management and Advisory Services by AMCs, FPIs