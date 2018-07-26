App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

MF industry AUM to hit Rs 100 lakh cr by 2025: Mahindra AMC

India lags behind most major nations of the world in terms of AUM of mutual funds as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian mutual fund industry's assets under management (AUM) are expected to touch Rs 100 lakh crore by 2025, due to lower penetration of the product among households, a top Mahindra AMC official said today. At present, the mutual fund industry has an asset base of Rs 23.5 lakh crore.

"The country's mutual fund industry will touch Rs 100 lakh crore mark by 2025 as there is very low penetration of the product among people," Mahindra AMC Managing Director and CEO Ashutosh Bishnoi told PTI here.

India lags behind most major nations of the world in terms of AUM of mutual funds as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP).

In India, asset base of mutual funds as a percentage of GDP is just 11 percent, while the world average is 62 percent.

related news

Further, Bishnoi said that people want to make money and they have understood the fact that the only way to beat inflation is through investment in MFs.

Besides, investors are also shifting from traditional asset classes such as real estate and gold to financial asset class. In addition, the investor awareness campaign by industry body Amfi is generating a lot of interest among investors, he added.

According to Bishnoi, systematic investment plans (SIP) would continue to attract retail investors as they help them reduce market timing risk.

The AUM of the 42 mutual fund houses together has grown to Rs 23 lakh crore as on June 2018, from Rs 5 lakh crore as on March 2008, which is about four-and-half-fold jump in a span of 10 years

Mutual funds are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a large number of investors. The funds are invested in stocks, bonds and money market instruments, among others.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.