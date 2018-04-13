MF flows dips but fund managers added these 15 stocks for first time in March

Indian equity market dipped by over 3 percent for the month of March and so did mutual fund flows asset under management (AUM) to Rs 21.36 lakh crore for the month of March compared to Rs 22.20 lakh crore recorded in February 2018.

The AUM under Equity (including Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS), Balanced, and other ETFs for March 2018 came in at Rs 9.95 lakh crore against Rs 10.21 lakh crore in February 2018. This is 47.9 percent higher from Rs 6.73 lakh crore in March 2017.

Domestic mutual funds turned out to be net equity buyers for March 2018. Mutual Funds were net equity buyers in 19 trading session for an amount of Rs 9,255 crore as against net buying of Rs 16,180 crore in February 2018.

Fund managers bought 15 stocks for the first time in the month of March which also include names like new listed IPOs such as Bandhan Bank, ICICI Securities, Bharat Dynamics, Sandhar Technologies, Lemon Tree, Mishru Dhatu Nigam, Hindustan Aeronautics etc. among others.

Fund managers infused nearly Rs 1300 crore in Bandhan Bank which listed on stocks exchanges on March 27. Bandhan Bank focuses specifically on serving underbanked and underpenetrated markets, 29.15 percent of its banking outlets were located in unbanked rural areas and 96.49 percent of gross advances were PSL compliant, each as of December 31, 2017.

It has a consistent track record of growing a quality asset and liability franchise. Since March 31, 2016, its gross advances (including IBPC/Assignment) have grown from Rs 15,578.44 crore to Rs 24,364.39 crore as of December 31, 2017, while customers have increased from 6.77 million to 11.99 million, respectively.

On the other hand, fund managers exited from as many as 8 companies for the first time which include names like Pokarna, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, MBL Infrastructure, Hexa Tradex, Shreya Shipping, and Arvind Smartspaces Ltd.

Fund Flows in March:

Sequentially, the AUM of Equity Fund decreased by 3.8 percent (by Rs 26,663 crore ) to Rs 6.69 lakh crore in March 2018 while on a QoQ basis, AUM of Equity Fund decreased by 3 percent.

Here, the assets of ELSS decreased by 0.5 percent (by Rs 398 crore ) to Rs 80,583 crore. Further, Equity fund registered net inflow of Rs 2,954 crore and ELSS fund saw a net inflow of Rs 3,703 crore. Thus, the total equity funds witnessed net inflow of Rs 6,657 crore.

“The net sales were lower, but overall gross sales have been stable … a few categories such as Balanced ones have seen a hit. This is due to the overall correction in the market and the changes in tax situation as well,” Ashwin Patni, Head - Products and Fund Manager, Axis Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.

“Having said that, right now there is no sign of worry and the situation continues to be robust. April (flows) so far look reasonable and there has been no dramatic change in gross sales. "

FOF, Gold ETF, Income, Liquid & GILT: these three categories witnessed net outflow; while others witnessed net inflows. Further, net outflow from the industry stood at Rs 50,752 crore in March 2018, as against a net inflow of Rs 12,091 crore in February 2018.

The month-on-month (MoM) decline mostly reflects a quarter-end phenomenon wherein companies tend to redeem investments in liquid funds for advance tax payments. Data shows that in the last 21 quarter-end months, AUM has declined in 20 instances, said an ICRA report.