English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Metropolis Healthcare says CEO Vijender Singh relieved from his responsibilities

    The company also stated that Singh's balance notice period has been waived off.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Metropolis Healthcare Limited informed the stock exchanges on August 18 that Vijender Singh, who had resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer on July 29 and was asked to continue till November 30 this year, has been relieved of his duties on August 17 as per his request.

    The company also stated that Singh's balance notice period has been waived off.

    Further, the company has stated that it has appointed a Talent Search Agency and has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate for the position of CEO.

    After Singh has been relieved of his duties, he joined Jashvik Capital, an India-focused growth private equity firm, as Operating Partner.

    Prior to being CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, Singh served as COO of Dr. Lal's Pathlabs, India's top healthcare diagnostics company.

    Close

    Singh assisted both of these private equity-owned businesses in scaling up.

    He had also held executive positions at Bausch & Lomb and Ranbaxy Labs' OTC/Wellness division previously.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #metropolis #Vijender Singh
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.