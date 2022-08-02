HomeNewsBusiness

Metro Brands: Good fit for your portfolio

Bharat Gianani   •

With aggressive store expansion and robust same-store sales growth (SSSG), owing to the focus on premiumisation, MBL is on track for a strong growth, going ahead.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 738; Market cap: Rs 20,045 crore) has posted its best-ever quarterly results in Q1FY23. An increase in mobility, after COVID-related curbs were lifted, boosted performance. MBL has stated that the strong demand momentum is sustainable. With aggressive store expansion and robust same-store sales growth (SSSG), owing to the focus on premiumisation, MBL is on track for a strong growth, going ahead. Also, it has managed inflationary cost pressures well, reporting margin improvement in the June...

