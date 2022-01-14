MARKET NEWS

Metro Brands gets exclusive rights to sell, market FitFlop footwear

A strategic partnership has been inked by Metro Brands to sell and distribute wellness footwear made by FitFlop across all formats including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, airport stores, distribution, online marketplaces, and web stores in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
Metro Brands announced on January 14 that it has inked a strategic partnership with wellness footwear brand FitFlop, CNBC-TV18 reported.

With this, Metro Brands will get exclusive rights to sell and distribute FitFlop merchandise across all formats including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, airport stores, distribution, online marketplaces, and web stores in India.

FitFlops, which was launched in the United Kingdom in 2007 by beauty entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, are marketed and sold in more than 50 countries, including Italy, Thailand, Japan, and UAE.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, one of India’s largest footwear retailers, also sells merchandise produced by other third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, and Florsheim. With an asset-light business model, Metro Brands derives most of its revenues from third-party brands.

Metro Brands also operates 598 stores across 136 cities spread across 30 States and union territories in India, selling retail footwear under several brands: Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi, and J Fontini.

The earnings performance of the company was hit by the coronavirus crisis in FY21 as profit fell sharply to Rs 64.62 crore during the year, compared to Rs 160.57 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the year, at Rs 800.05 crore, declined from Rs 1,285.16 crore in FY20.
Tags: #FitFlop #Metro Brands
first published: Jan 14, 2022 08:22 pm

