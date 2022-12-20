Metro AG global CEO Steffen Greubel hints at exiting Indian market: Report

As per its latest annual report, German wholesaler, Metro AG grew its Indian business by 21% to $982 million during the year ended September. (Image credit: https://www.metroag.de/)

Metro AG global chief executive officer Steffen Greubel has hinted that the company might exit from India soon, The Economic Times reported on December 20.

The company is at a “very advanced” level of discussions on its India business. “We are very advanced in the process regarding India and are at a certain maturity level in the process. It’s too early to share any information, but we have discussed it greatly,” Greubel reportedly told analysts when asked if he is looking at a possible withdrawal from India and the status of talks. “We are very deep in the (sale) process in India,” he said last week while announcing annual earnings.

As per its latest annual report, German wholesaler grew its Indian business by 21 percent to $982 million during the year-ended September.

Reportedly, the world’s fourth-largest retailer by revenue may have decided to exit the country due to heightened competition, a tougher regulatory environment and the lack of a level playing field between local and foreign retail companies.

However, in January this year, the group was aiming for robust growth via wholesale and e-commerce, and had denied any rumours about a certain exit from Belgium and India.

In November, industry sources said that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is set to acquire German retailer METRO AG's Cash & Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around 500 million euros (Rs 4,060 crore). The deal includes 31 wholesale distribution centres, land banks and other assets owned by METRO Cash & Carry here, they added.

METRO AG, which operates in 34 countries, entered the Indian market in 2003.

It operates six stores in Bengaluru, four in Hyderabad, two each in Mumbai and Delhi, and one each in Kolkata, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Meerut, Nasik, Ghaziabad, Tumakuru, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Hubballi.