Meteoric rise in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway share price requires Nasdaq to soon upgrade system

Warren Buffett

The stellar rally in share price of Berkshire Hathaway, the American conglomerate led by business tycoon Warren Buffett, requires Nasdaq to soon upgrade its computer system. The share prices on May 7 surged over $4,21,000 per Class A share.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Berkshire Hathaway share price is almost close to the highest level which Nasdaq can handle on its computer screen. The biggest possible number that Nasdaq can handle is $4,294,967,295, the report said.

The daily further claimed that Nasdaq would upgrade its computer system on May 17, 2021 in order to allow share price more than $429,496.7295 appear on the computer system.

Until the Wall Street index upgrades its computer system, Berkshire Hathaway stocks at Nasdaq is expected to experience a screening halt.

According to reports, no other stock is close to Berkshire Hathaway stock price in Class A price category. The closest one to Berkshire Hathaway was NVR Inc, whose shares was trading around $5,100 Class A, until the report was filed.

Warren Buffett's firm has a history of not splitting its shares in the last 41 years, which is seen among the reasons for its rise.