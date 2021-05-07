MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Meteoric rise in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway share price requires Nasdaq to soon upgrade system

Berkshire Hathaway share price is almost close to the highest level which Nasdaq can handle on its computer screen. Till now, the biggest possible number that Nasdaq can handle is $4,294,967,295.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 10:44 PM IST
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

The stellar rally in share price of Berkshire Hathaway, the American conglomerate led by business tycoon Warren Buffett, requires Nasdaq to soon upgrade its computer system. The share prices on May 7 surged over $4,21,000 per Class A share.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Berkshire Hathaway share price is almost close to the highest level which Nasdaq can handle on its computer screen. The biggest possible number that Nasdaq can handle is $4,294,967,295, the report said.

The daily further claimed that Nasdaq would upgrade its computer system on May 17, 2021 in order to allow share price more than $429,496.7295 appear on the computer system.

Also Read: Greg Abel: The man who will succeed Warren Buffet at Berkshire Hathaway

Until the Wall Street index upgrades its computer system, Berkshire Hathaway stocks at Nasdaq is expected to experience a screening halt.

Close

Related stories

According to reports, no other stock is close to Berkshire Hathaway stock price in Class A price category. The closest one to Berkshire Hathaway was NVR Inc, whose shares was trading around $5,100 Class A, until the report was filed.

Warren Buffett's firm has a history of not splitting its shares in the last 41 years, which is seen among the reasons for its rise.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Berkshire Hathaway #Berkshire Hathaway Share Price #Business #Nasdaq #NVR Inc #Warren Buffett
first published: May 7, 2021 10:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.