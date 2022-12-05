 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metaverse set to spark next job boom. Get ready with these skills

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Most skills in demand for metaverse-related technologies are Unity, 3D modelling and AR/VR with a strong background in programming basics of C++, C# or Java.

The potential economic impact of the metaverse, or Web 3, in India could range from $79 billion to $148 billion per year by 2035, translating into 1.3 percent to 2.4 percent of the country's GDP, as per a Deloitte report.

Metaverse, or the next iteration of the internet, is set to offer a plethora of career options as many industries recognise its potential and develop use cases. It is already gaining popularity among youth as seen by the Pokémon Go craze of 2016.

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of gaming industry leaders to find out how candidates can prepare themselves to enter the booming gaming industry and which job roles are in demand.

Which industries are hiring for ‘metaverse talent’?

As per market research firm MarketsandMarkets analysis, the demand for talent with metaverse knowledge is expected to be highest in the consumer vertical followed by the commercial vertical.

The study exclusively shared with Moneycontrol showed that the metaverse market for consumer vertical holds a significant market share of 50 percent in 2022. It consists of gaming, social media, sports, live entertainment, and concerts.