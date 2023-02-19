Meta announces Twitter Blue-like paid verification subscription service

Facebook parent Meta is rolling out a paid verification subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ for user profiles, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said on February 19, taking a leaf out of Elon Musk-owned Twitter's playbook.

This launch comes at a time when Meta is looking to diversify its revenue sources beyond traditional digital advertising that took a major hit in 2022 due to the global economic downturn and impact from Apple's iOS privacy policy changes.

The subscription service will be available for a fee of $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on iOS. The higher subscription fee on iOS is likely to offset the 30 percent commission fee levied by Apple on subscriptions. There is currently no word on when the service will be available on Android.

Meta Verified will be initially rolling out to Australia and New Zealand this week with expansion to more countries shortly.

Vikas SN