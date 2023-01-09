Corporate Crossings: Meta names Vikas Purohit as India Head of Global Business

Meta Platforms Inc. has named Vikas Purohit as India Head of Global Business, Bloomberg reported on January 9. He will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, the social media firm said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," Srinivas said.

Purohit will lead the Meta's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

The company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will report to him.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles.

Before joining Meta, Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ. He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands. At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE