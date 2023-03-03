 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta lowers Quest VR headsets prices to lure customers

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

Its flagship Meta Quest Pro will retail for $999, down from its launch price of $1,499, and Quest 2 256 GB version for $429 from $499, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a broadcast on its social media platform Instagram on Friday.

Meta Platforms Inc cut the prices of its virtual reality headsets in hopes of stirring demand for its VR hardware, as its bold bets on the metaverse have struggled to make a big splash.

The company called out lower Quest 2 sales as the reason behind a 17% drop in fourth-quarter revenue at its Reality Labs unit, which includes VR-related offerings.

The division lost $13.7 billion last year and over $10 billion in 2021.