Meta crash makes Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani wealthier than Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg (FIle Image)

Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are now ahead of Mark Zuckerberg on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires, after Meta Platforms Inc's stock marked a record one-day plunge following a disappointing earnings forecast.

Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on February 3 as Meta’s stock nosedived 26 percent. The rout pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg's net worth to $85 billion, according to Forbes.

As per Forbes' real-time billionaire list, Adani's net worth stands at $90.1 billion, and Ambani's fortune weighs $90 billion. Following the wipeout, Zuckerberg has gone down to the twelfth spot.

The rout erased more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company.

Zuckerberg owns about 12.8 percent of the tech behemoth, formerly known as Facebook.

His one-day wealth decline is among the biggest ever and comes after Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk's $35-billion single-day paper loss in November. Musk, the world's richest person, had then polled Twitter users if he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the electric carmaker. Tesla shares have yet to recover from the resulting selloff.

At least 21 brokerages cut price targets on Meta after the company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast on Wednesday, blaming Apple Inc's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok and YouTube.

To be sure, trading in technology stocks remains volatile as investors struggle to price in the impact of high inflation and an expected rise in interest rates. Meta shares could very well recover sooner than later, with the hit to Zuckerberg's wealth staying on paper.

Zuckerberg sold $4.47 billion worth of Meta shares last year, before the 2021 tech rout. The stock sales were carried out as part of a pre-set 10b5-1 trading plan, which executives use to allay concerns about insider trading.

(With input from Reuters)