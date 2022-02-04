MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Meta crash makes Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani wealthier than Mark Zuckerberg

    As per Forbes' real-time billionaire list, Adani is net worth is $90.1 billion, and Ambani's fortune stands at $90.0 billion

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg (FIle Image)

    Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg (FIle Image)

    Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are now ahead of Mark Zuckerberg on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires, after Meta Platforms Inc's stock marked a record one-day plunge following a disappointing earnings forecast.

    Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on February 3 as Meta’s stock nosedived 26 percent. The rout pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg's net worth to $85 billion, according to Forbes.

    As per Forbes' real-time billionaire list, Adani's net worth stands at $90.1 billion, and Ambani's fortune weighs $90 billion. Following the wipeout, Zuckerberg has gone down to the twelfth spot.

    The rout erased more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company.

    Zuckerberg owns about 12.8 percent of the tech behemoth, formerly known as Facebook.

    Close

    Related stories

    His one-day wealth decline is among the biggest ever and comes after Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk's $35-billion single-day paper loss in November. Musk, the world's richest person, had then polled Twitter users if he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the electric carmaker. Tesla shares have yet to recover from the resulting selloff.

    At least 21 brokerages cut price targets on Meta after the company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast on Wednesday, blaming Apple Inc's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok and YouTube.

    To be sure, trading in technology stocks remains volatile as investors struggle to price in the impact of high inflation and an expected rise in interest rates. Meta shares could very well recover sooner than later, with the hit to Zuckerberg's wealth staying on paper.

    Zuckerberg sold $4.47 billion worth of Meta shares last year, before the 2021 tech rout. The stock sales were carried out as part of a pre-set 10b5-1 trading plan, which executives use to allay concerns about insider trading.

    (With input from Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gautam Adani #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta Platforms #Mukesh Ambani #US Tech Stocks
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 09:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.