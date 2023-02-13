Meta chief business officer Marne Levine to step down

Marne Levine, the chief business officer of Facebook parent Meta, is leaving the company after a 13-year stint later this year, even as the social networking giant is attempting a turnaround from slowing revenue growth in recent quarters amid a tough macroeconomic environment.

Levine is stepping down as the chief business officer on February 21, 2023, and will remain an employee until her departure, Meta said in a statement.

Going forward, longtime Meta executives Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky will be taking on expanded roles as the company's most senior sales and partnership leaders, representing the firm with its advertisers and partners. Both the executives will report to Meta COO Javier Olivan.

"This new structure continues to bring our business and product teams closer together and helps them operate even more effectively to serve our clients," Meta said in a statement.

This development comes on heels of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments on flattening its organisation structure in a bid to make the company a more stronger and nimble organisation, terming 2023 as the "year of efficiency" "We're working on flattening our org structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster, as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers be more productive," Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings conference call on February 1.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports Rs 217 crore loss in Q3 After a rapid growth for the first 18 years, Meta has been struggling with slower revenue growth in the past few quarters and a first-ever revenue decline last year as marketers pulled back advertising spends amid an economic downturn. The company announced plans to sack 11,000 employees in November 2022 besides restructuring some teams. Read: Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs: Report From Obama administration to Meta Levine joined Meta (then called Facebook) in July 2010 as the firm's first ever vice president of global policy. Prior to this, she served in the administration of the former US president Barack Obama as chief of staff of the National Economic Council at the White House and special assistant to the President for Economic Policy. She began her career at the United States Department of Treasury under former US president Bill Clinton. At Meta, Levine has worked across different roles during her 13-year stint. This includes Instagram chief operating officer for over three years, and VP of Global Partnerships, Business and Corporate Development for nearly three and half years. She was appointed as Meta's chief business officer in June 2021, following the exit of David Fischer. "From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day," Olivan said. Levine's exit comes nearly eight months after Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as Meta chief operating officer in June 2022. New, expanded roles Mendelsohn, who is currently serving as VP of Meta's Global Business Group unit, will have a new title as head of Global Business Group that will oversee global partnerships and engineering. Meta stated that she will lead a single client-facing organization that supports its partners and their growth across the world. Mendelsohn will also continue to lead the Global Business Group unit, managing the firm’s relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of Meta’s family of apps. "Integrating these teams will strengthen our ads business, create operational efficiencies, and improve execution in how we support our partners" Meta said in a statement. Meanwhile, Justin Osofsky who is currently serving as Instagram's chief operating officer and VP, Content and Global Operations at Meta, will expand his mandate to include revenue generation and leading the company's sales and operations focused on growing small and medium-sized businesses on its platforms in a new role as Meta's head of Online Sales, Operations, and Partnerships. Osofsky will continue to oversee the Content Partnerships team, which helps people discover interesting, relevant and personalized content across Facebook and Instagram. “Nicola has a strong, well-earned reputation in the ad industry, and Justin has a unique combination of product, operations and business experience that will serve him well in this new role,” Olivan said. In a statement, Meta said it remains committed to help the over 200 million businesses that use its free tools and the over 10 million businesses that use personalized ads on its platforms get the "best return on their investment".

Vikas SN