Meta chief business officer Marne Levine to step down

Vikas SN
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:51 PM IST

This development comes on heels of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments on making the company a more stronger and nimble organisation, terming 2023 as the "year of efficiency"

Marne Levine is stepping down as Meta's chief business officer on February 21, 2023, and will remain an employee until her departure

Marne Levine, the chief business officer of Facebook parent Meta, is leaving the company after a 13-year stint later this year, even as the social networking giant is attempting a turnaround from slowing revenue growth in recent quarters amid a tough macroeconomic environment.

Levine is stepping down as the chief business officer on February 21, 2023, and will remain an employee until her departure, Meta said in a statement.

Going forward, longtime Meta executives Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky will be taking on expanded roles as the company's most senior sales and partnership leaders, representing the firm with its advertisers and partners. Both the executives will report to Meta COO Javier Olivan.

"This new structure continues to bring our business and product teams closer together and helps them operate even more effectively to serve our clients," Meta said in a statement.