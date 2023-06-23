Message for markets from MPC minutes: Reading the fine print

RBI Governor

A closer read of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes of the June 6-8 meeting released yesterday shows strong reluctance among majority of the members on the rate-setting panel to lower the guard on inflation.

No one is in a hurry to go back from the tight monetary policy stance. The dominant tone of the comments of all six members was that of high caution with most of the members reiterating that fight against inflation isn't over yet and it will be premature to celebrate early. Jayanth Varma, the lone member who disagreed with the continuation of policy stance (withdrawal from accommodation) didn’t mince his words. Varma said he isn’t comfortable with the self-congratulatory tone of the policy statement that suggests an early win on inflation just because the print moderated in March-April into the tolerance band.

Varma said there are still significant risks to inflation and the process of bringing inflation under control is still very much a work-in-progress. And, he wasn't the lone dove on this score. Rajiv Ranjan and Shashanka Bhide too warned against inflation risks ahead and the need for caution. While Ranjan said he expects inflation to remain well above the target rate of 4 percent throughout the year, Bhide was of the view that it was necessary to ensure that the policy framework was focused on achieving the inflation target while supporting growth.

It appears that the MPC has learned its lessons from the past mistakes (it had to publicly admit inflation management failure last year) and doesn't want to take a chance this time around.

More importantly, the comments from other members, particularly Michael Patra, too signalled an unfinished battle over inflation. This is very critical because Patra is an influential voice on policy matters as he is in charge of monetary policy department at the central bank. The deputy governor said that beyond the first quarter, inflation may face upward pressure, particularly due to a fading base effect and supply-demand mismatches. Patra went on to say monetary policy needs to remain on ‘brace’ mode meaning that there should be willingness to act based on the evolving situation.

Patra made it clear to convey to the markets that MPC remain on an anti-inflation mode (or tight monetary policy) by saying that he expects inflation to rise in the coming months, hence continuing with the stance of withdrawal of accommodation is appropriate as it adequately conveys the future course of interest rates in the economy, he said.

What does it mean? The communication clearly suggests that the tilt of the MPC is aiming towards a prolonged pause in a base case scenario(or even a rate hike) based on inflation trend while a reversal is not even on the table.

A similar caution was evident in the words of Governor Shaktikanta Das as well. “Our job is only half done, having brought inflation within the target band. Our fight against inflation is not yet over,” he said. It is important to note that Governor Das refused to give any hints on forward guidance citing the uncertainties but without saying in as many as words the MPC’s message to the markets is tight monetary policy is here to stay for the rest of the year, unless inflation surprises big on the downside.

To cut a long story short, the comments suggest that the MPC is in no hurry to cut interest rates anytime soon and, thus, risk the hard- won gains on inflation.