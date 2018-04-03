App
Apr 03, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Merrill Lynch sells Indiabulls Housing Finance stake worth Rs 982 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd offloaded 75.98 lakh shares or 1.78 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Merrill Lynch today sold nearly 2 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 982 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,292.5, valuing the transaction at Rs 982.01 crore, the data showed.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,292.5, valuing the transaction at Rs 982.01 crore, the data showed.

The shares were bought by Treetop Convertible SICAV - Treetop Convertible International.

Indiabulls Housing Finance stock ended the day on BSE at Rs 1,292.55, 3.87 percent from the previous close.

