Merlin Group to develop 3.5-million sq ft World Trade Center in Kolkata for Rs 1500 crore

The US-backed World Trade Center Association (WTCA) has joined hands with real estate developer Merlin Group to set up a World Trade Center Kolkata sprawling 3.5 million square feet (msf) with an investment of Rs 1500 crore.

The proposed structure will be built in the Salt Lake area near the metropolis with the potential of generating 30 lakh jobs.

The licence agreement for WTC was executed between Scott Wang, Vice President, World Trade Center Association, Asia Pacific region, and Sushil Mohta, Chairman, along with Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, Kolkata.

Mohta said the Merlin Group will make the investments, while WTCA will provide the licence and branding. We intend to complete the first phase by next year, he added.

Moneycontrol News