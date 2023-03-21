Merlin Group to develop 3.5-million sq ft World Trade Center in Kolkata for Rs 1500 crore

Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific region, World Trade Center Association exchanging MOU with Saket Mohta, Managing Director , Merlin Group (right). Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group is also seen.

The US-backed World Trade Center Association (WTCA) has joined hands with real estate developer Merlin Group to set up a World Trade Center Kolkata sprawling 3.5 million square feet (msf) with an investment of Rs 1500 crore.

The proposed structure will be built in the Salt Lake area near the metropolis with the potential of generating 30 lakh jobs.

The licence agreement for WTC was executed between Scott Wang, Vice President, World Trade Center Association, Asia Pacific region, and Sushil Mohta, Chairman, along with Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, Kolkata.

Mohta said the Merlin Group will make the investments, while WTCA will provide the licence and branding. We intend to complete the first phase by next year, he added.

The WTC at Salt Lake will comprise conference halls, exhibition centres, business clubs, IT/ITeS offices, 5-star hotels and food and beverage outlets.

By establishing partnerships with global trade organisations and foreign investors via other WTC members, Mohta said that the proposed World Trade Center will boost the economic prosperity of West Bengal and eastern India.

In India, the oldest WTC is in Mumbai. There are also World Trade Centers in Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Noida and Pune among others.