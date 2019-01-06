App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijaya Bank merger: Congress leader to hold day-long fast on Monday

The BJP representative of Dakshina Kannada in parliament had not raised their voice against the merger, he claimed.

Congress leader Ivan D'Souza will undertake a day-long fast on January 7 against the merger of Vijaya Bank with the Bank of Baroda. D'Souza told reporters on January 6 that the merger decision had challenged the self-respect of the people of Dakshina Kannada where Vijaya bank started its operations.

Vijaya bank, which began with the vision of helping farmers and the poorer sections of society, was earning profits during the last two years and had declared dividends to its customers in 2017, the MLC said.

The Congress would also hold protests against the merger in front of all the branches of Vijaya Bank here in co-operation with its employees on January 10, D'Souza said.
