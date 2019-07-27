App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

US approves merger of wireless operators T-Mobile, Sprint

The deal calls for Sprint to sell some of its prepaid wireless operations to Dish Network, to allow for a new competitor, as well as the divestment of some spectrum assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US authorities on July 26 approved the $26 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint in a deal that brings together the third- and fourth-largest operators in the sector. The deal calls for Sprint to sell some of its prepaid wireless operations to Dish Network, to allow for a new competitor, as well as the divestment of some spectrum assets.

Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said the agreement "will provide Dish with the assets and transitional services required to become a facilities-based mobile network operator that can provide a full range of mobile wireless services nationwide."
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 08:24 am

tags #Business #Merger & Acquisition #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.