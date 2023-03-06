 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma completes acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals.

In January, the Mumbai-based company inked a pact to acquire Concert in a USD 576 million deal.

The drug major has successfully completed the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is developing deuruxolitinib for the potential treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We are excited to add deuruxolitinib, a late-stage, potential best-in-class treatment for alopecia areata, to our growing global dermatology portfolio and expand our presence in the Boston biotech hub," Sun Pharma North America CEO Abhay Gandhi said.