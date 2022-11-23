 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with Shriram Transport Finance

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Shriram Financial Ventures, which served as the holding company for SCL, will henceforth take on the roles of promoter and holding company for the Group's financial services and insurance operations.

Shriram Capital Limited (SCL), the holding company for the Shriram Group, and Shriram City Union Finance, will soon merge with Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram Financial Ventures (Chennai) Private Limited (SFVPL), said on November 23.

Shriram Financial Ventures, which served as the holding company for SCL, will henceforth take on the roles of promoter and holding company for the Group's financial services and insurance operations, according to a press release.

In its statement, SFVPL, which is jointly owned by Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT) and Sanlam Group of South Africa, stated that it would support the growth and development of each of the Group's investee companies while also looking for newer business opportunities in the financial services industry.

It said that the main objective would be to stimulate growth using both technology and finance.

It was reported in July this year that the shareholders and creditors of Shriram Transport Finance Company approved the proposal of amalgamation through voting.

The go-ahead for the merger of the lending subsidiaries received Shriram Group board's approval on December 13 last year. The company believes that the merger would help it bring together all its lending products – commercial vehicles, two-wheeler loans, gold loan, personal loan, auto loan and small enterprise finance - under a single roof.