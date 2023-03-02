 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rockwell acquires Bengaluru-based Knowledge Lens

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Rockwell Automation (Image source: https://www.rockwellautomation.com)

Rockwell Automation on Thursday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based enterprise insights provider Knowledge Lens for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of the company, founded in 2013, will help Rockwell expand its capabilities to unlock the power of data, enable autonomous manufacturing, and drive continuous optimisation for more manufacturers, a statement said.

Knowledge Lens, the latest acquisition, will become part of Rockwell's digital services business Kalypso to accelerate transformational outcomes for more manufacturers around the world, it added.

"The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses," Rockwell's senior vice president of Lifecycle Services segment Frank Kulaszewicz, said.