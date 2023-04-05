 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

Religare Enterprises to acquire MyInsuranceClub

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:53 PM IST

Religare Group said that the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is in line with the group's strategy to further the growth of the insurance business and emerge as a stronger player.

"We are delighted to onboard MIC as a key segment of our financial services business post all regulatory approvals....,"Religare Enterprises Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja said.

Financial services firm Religare Enterprises on Wednesday said it will acquire Indian Express Group's insurance web aggregator MyInsuranceClub in an all-cash deal.

The company said in a statement that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of MyInsuranceClub (MIC) from iGear Holdings Private Limited, part of The Indian Express Group.

Religare Group said that the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is in line with the group's strategy to further the growth of the insurance business and emerge as a stronger player.

MIC is the first Irdai-approved web insurance distribution and comparison platform. It helps customers by offering a comparison of the best insurance products available across India.