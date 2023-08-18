Lupin acquires Ondero, Ondero Met from Germany's GmbH to expand diabetes portfolio

This also includes the acquisition of trademark rights associated with diabetes brands Ondero and Ondero Met.

Global pharma major Lupin Ltd has acquired the brands Ondero and Ondero Met from German drug maker Boehringer Ingelheim, it said on August 18.

The company informed the bourses that it has completed the acquisition of the said brands under a deed of assignments it had entered into last year with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Germany. This also includes the acquisition of trademark rights associated with diabetes brands Ondero and Ondero Met.

The transnational pharma company headquartered in Mumbai has been marketing both brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a comarketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

“In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years have Type-2 Diabetes, while nearly 25 million are pre-diabetic, at higher risk of developing diabetes in the future. Ondero (Linagliptin) and Ondero Met (Linagliptin + Metformin) are the gold standards in diabetes management,” the company said in an exchange filing.

With this acquisition, Lupin looks to expand its diabetes portfolio in India. “This acquisition strengthens Lupin's commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes,” it said.

“Lupin is at the forefront of providing quality pharmaceutical products to patients. With the acquisition of Ondero and Ondero Met, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “The disease burden of diabetes is constantly increasing fuelled by the prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. This important acquisition reflects our steadfast dedication to empowering healthcare professionals to combat the growing menace of diabetes in India and significantly improve the lives of those facing this challenging disease.”

Shares Lupin was down by two percent at the day's closing on August 17 after the company announced the acquirement of the brands. The pharma company reported a 52-week high of Rs 1,143.70 apiece on August 17.