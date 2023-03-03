 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

Kansai Nerolac Paints to be sole owner of Nerofix, approves acquisition of 40% stake from Polygel for Rs 37 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

In January 2020, Kansai Nerolac Paints had acquired a 60 percent stake in Nerofix. With the decision to buy the remainder 40 percent shares, the company is set to expand its ownership to 100 percent.

Nerofix was started as a JV between KNPL and Polygel in 2019. (Representative image)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) on March 3 informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved the acquisition of another 40 percent stake in Nerofix Pvt Ltd for Rs 37 crore, which will make it the sole owner of the company.

The stake will be acquired from Polygel India, with whom KNPL had started Nerofix as a joint venture in 2019.

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, Friday, 3rd March, 2023 has approved acquisition of shares (40 percent of the total shareholding) of Nerofix from Polygel," the regulatory filing stated.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023, in the form of cash consideration of "Rs 37 crore", it added.