    Infosys to acquire German digital marketing agency, oddity

    oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, a US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency, that Infosys had acquired in 2018.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
    (Representative Image)


    IT services major Infosys on March 22 announced its acquisition of oddity, a German digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. Oddity will become a part of WONGDOODY, a US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency, that Infosys had acquired in 2018.

    It will join WONGDOODY's network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (April 2022), subject to customary closing conditions. The amount invested is undisclosed by both firms.

    The move is said to strengthen  Infosys’ creative, branding and experience design capabilities. Oddity is one of the largest digital agencies from Germany which had more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei.

    It has a comprehensive service portfolio comprising digital-first

    brand management and communication, in-house production, including virtual and augmented reality, experience design and e-commerce services across Europe and China.

    Along with WONGDOODY, which offers creative and marketing services, oddity will help global CMOs, and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world with complementary skills and expertise.

    Speaking on the acquisition, Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With this vision, we are excited to strengthen our experience and marketing skills with oddity, to deliver forward-thinking, holistic solutions at a global scale. With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation.”

    Oddity founders Frank Boegner, Marc Bürkle, Simon Umbreit and Christian Gölz say they are excited to come on board with Infosys and WONGDOODY.

    "The future of better human-centered marketing lies in the symbiosis of creativity and technology (data, automation, AI). This is where we see the opportunity for a unique differentiation together with Infosysand WONGDOODY. We are ambitious to further develop our services jointly and are proud to become part of one of the world's most respected digital tech companies.", they added.
    Tags: #digital marketing #Infosys #oddity #tech #WONGDOODY
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 05:50 pm
