Imarticus Learning acquires HeroMindmine

Edtech firm Imarticus Learning has acquired Hero Group's training arm Hero Mindmine for an undisclosed amount, according to a statement.

The acquisition enhances the presence of Imarticus learning in the B2B training realm, the company said on Thursday.

Post-acquisition, Imarticus Learning will function as an end-to-end sales excellence academy, offering sales onboarding and upskilling programmes, custom training solutions, sales management and leadership programmes, sales enablement and coaching, and e-learning and game-based learning content development services.

"With this acquisition, we will be able to expand further into the field of sales training solutions to emerge as the most reliable and robust player in the field," Imarticus Learning, Founder, Nikhil Barshikar said.

"Working under the banner of Imarticus Learning will be a defining experience for our people who will now be a part of the new organization," Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said. This is Imarticus's third acquisition after the buyout of Skillenza and StartOnboard. Imarticus plans to continue the trend and is seeking valuable asset additions and plans other acquisitions as well for this year, the statement said.

PTI