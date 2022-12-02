 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy Trip Planners to acquire majority stake in GIFT city-based Nutana Aviation

Dec 02, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST

Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire a majority stake in Gujarat's GIFT city-based charter solutions provider Nutana Aviation.

The acquisition will add a new segment that will fast-track the company's growth, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Under the transaction, the online travel service provider said it will hold a majority stake in Nutana Aviation without disclosing the acquisition details.

"Post investment by EaseMyTrip, Nutana Aviation will continue to run and operate as an independent entity," the filing said.

The acquisition is a strategic decision that comes in line with its continued diversification plans of developing a comprehensive travel ecosystem, the company said.

"With India's ever-growing demand for aircraft charters in the foreseeable future, we see Nutana shaping a reliable, robust, and profitable channel," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.